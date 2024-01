NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in Grand Bahama say sometime around 12:30 a.m. Saturday January 20, 2023, a shooting incident occurred at the Front Page night club situated on Queens Highway, opposite the Old Quality Auto building.

Authorities say the victim was transported to hospital, however, his condition unknown at this time.

Police have confirmed that two adult males have been taken into custody in connection with this incident.

Investigations into this matter remain underway.