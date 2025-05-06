Grand Bahama Shipyard Appoints Chris Earl as New Chief Executive Officer

GRAND BAHAMA, THE BAHAMAS — Grand Bahama Shipyard Ltd. today announced that Retired Rear Admiral Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Chris Earl has joined the organization as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 5, 2025, replacing Dave Skentelbery, who is retiring after almost a decade with the shipyard, including eight years as CEO. Earl, who is a decorated 35-year RCN veteran, brings a wealth of international maritime operational and shipyard leadership experience to the role.

Earl joins the Grand Bahama Shipyard from Seaspan Shipyards, where he led all naval ship and submarine maintenance programs, commercial ship repair and overhaul projects, and shipbuilding manufacturing support in Victoria. During his 35 years in uniform, he held a variety of operational and senior leadership roles for the RCN, including the most senior material procurement and management positions for Canada’s Navy, Army, and Air Force. During his service, he also served for four years as the Commanding Officer of Canada’s west coast military ship repair yard.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join the Grand Bahama Shipyard team. His extensive experience and leadership in the Royal Canadian Navy will be instrumental in propelling the shipyard into its next phase of transformation,” said Jason Liberty, president and chief executive officer of Royal Caribbean Group.

“We are proud to welcome Chris to the Grand Bahama Shipyard, where his leadership and expertise honed over years of service in the Royal Canadian Navy will undoubtedly drive the shipyard to new heights at the forefront of maritime excellence,” said Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation.

“I’m honored to join the incredible team at Grand Bahama Shipyard,” said Earl. “The recently announced investments greatly enhance the ability of the shipyard to support industry needs while also providing long-lasting opportunities for Bahamians and the local economy. The transformation will be significant and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Marking a New Era at Grand Bahama Shipyard

Earl’s appointment comes as the Grand Bahama Shipyard is expanding its operation to help regain its position as a leading global cruise ship repair facility. In 2023, the shipyard, together with Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corporation, launched a $600 million expansion project, transforming the shipyard and its capabilities. The project, expected to be complete in 2026, features two world-class floating docks that will allow the shipyard to service the entire range of cruise ships in operation and under construction, as well as much of the world’s commercial shipping fleet. The total project and its ongoing operation are expected to bring billions of dollars in economic value to Grand Bahama’s economy over the next 25 years.

“The Grand Bahama Shipyard transformation could not have happened without Dave Skentelbery, whose retirement as the project is wrapping up seems fitting,” said Weinstein. “Dave’s drive and vision for projects like the transformation have been instrumental in shaping the shipyard’s success over the years. We extend our deepest gratitude for his exceptional leadership and countless contributions, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Dave Skentelbery for his exceptional leadership and countless contributions to the Grand Bahama Shipyard. His vision and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the shipyard’s success over the years. As Dave retires, we celebrate his legacy and the significant impact he has had on our operations and the local community,” said Jason Liberty, president and chief executive officer of Royal Caribbean Group.

Earl is a graduate of the Royal Military College of Canada. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, a master’s degree in defense studies, and is a graduate of both the Canadian Forces College Joint Command and Staff and National Security Programs.