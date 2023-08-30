Grand Bahama positioned to become “home of events and entertainment”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Grand Bahama is positioned to become the nation’s “home of events and entertainment,” the Ministry of Grand Bahama said in a statement yesterday as it welcomed Carnival Cruise Line’s recent announcement that it would open itineraries for its Grand Bahama cruise port destination next month.

“The Ministry for Grand Bahama is delighted to join hands with Carnival Cruise Line in celebrating the unveiling of the name for its Grand Bahama Cruise Port… ‘Celebration Key’ is a fitting name for the cruise port as Grand Bahama is positioned to become the ‘Home of Events and Entertainment’ for The Bahamas. As the name implies, Grand Bahama is the place to be in celebration of important occasions and for making new memories.”

The Ministry added: “The newly unveiled name resonates deeply with the pulse of our island as it embodies the spirit of adventure, the allure of our pristine beaches, and the vibrant culture that defines us. It holds the ‘key’ to an authentically Bahamian experience, with warm hospitality, breathtaking views, and an unmatched cuisine that visitors have come to love.”

Carnival recently announced that Celebration Key will offer a uniquely Bahamian experience with abundant features and amenities, including a one-mile stretch of white-sand beach and Bahamian-operated retail, food and beverage options for Carnival guests to enjoy.

The adjacent cruise pier will be able to accommodate up to two of Carnival’s Excel-class ships simultaneously to allow guests to walk off the ship and arrive at Celebration Key. A groundbreaking ceremony for the destination was held in May 2022.

Design, engineering and construction work is now underway. Carnival plans to announce further details of the destination in late September, along with opening for sale the first itineraries on at least ten ships from multiple homeports that will include a visit to Celebration Key, with the first cruises calling on the destination in July 2025.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, speaking on Carnival’s announcement, said: “As Carnival Cruise Line forges ahead with its plan to bring a uniquely Bahamian experience with an abundance of features and amenities to our shores, we will continue to collaborate to ensure that Bahamian entrepreneurs are empowered to offer their world-class products and services to carnival guests.”