NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama successfully seized a large quantity of suspected drugs on Tuesday 05th November, 2024, around 6:00 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on information received, searched a bushy area on Andros Drive, where they found packages of suspected marijuana. No arrests were made.

The suspected drugs are estimated to weigh 10.5 pounds, with an estimated street value of $10,500.00. Investigations are ongoing.