NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on Grand Bahama have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male body in a bushy area on Sunday, April 13.

According to initial reports, officers were alerted shortly after 9:30 a.m. and responded to a location off Grand Bahama Highway, where they found the unresponsive body of a male. Emergency Medical Services attended the scene but found no signs of life.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations are ongoing.