Grand Bahama police investigate traffic fatality

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic accident that resulted in the hospitalization and later passing of a 33-year-old man.

Initial reports indicate that on Friday March 28, 2025, shortly before 5:00 a.m., the victim was traveling on Warren J. Levarity Highway in a white 2010 Infiniti G37 when he reportedly lost control and collided with a utility pole.

He sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by an ambulance for medical assistance, police said.

On Sunday March 30, 2025, he succumbed to his injuries while hospitalized, traffic cops confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing.