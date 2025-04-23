Grand Bahama police investigate suicide attempt by adult male

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police on the island of Grand Bahama are investigating an alleged suicide attempt of a 25-year-old male that occurred at a residence in Eight Mile Rock on Tuesday April 22, 2025.

According to the initial report, shortly before 11:00 p.m., police were alerted of the incident and proceeded to a residence on Martin Close. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male lying in a bedroom, who reportedly ingested some over-the-counter drugs and other substances in an attempt to take his life.

Initially, the victim refused medical attention; however, he was eventually transported to the hospital for medical attention and further evaluation, police said.

His condition was last listed as stable.

The investigation continues.