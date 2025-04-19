Grand Bahama: Police investigate drowning

GRAND BAHAMA — Police in Grand Bahama are investigating the drowning of an adult male that occurred on Friday, April 18th, 2025, shortly before 1:00 p.m.

According to initial reports, three men departed from Pinder’s Point on a fishing trip when their vessel began taking on water and eventually capsized. While two of the men managed to stay with the boat, one reportedly encountered difficulties. His unresponsive body was later recovered from the water by a passing vessel.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene but were unable to detect any vital signs of life. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.