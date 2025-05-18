Grand Bahama: Police investigate drowning

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS — Police in Grand Bahama are investigating an alleged drowning incident that occurred on Friday, May 16th, 2025, in waters off Sea Horse Road.

According to initial reports, shortly before 8:00 p.m., a 60-year-old male was found unresponsive, floating in the water. He was removed from the water and examined by Emergency Medical Services at the scene, who reported no signs of life. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital by a doctor.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation continues.