Grand Bahama police investigate church and school break-ins

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on Grand Bahama are investigating two separate shop-breaking incidents reported on Saturday, 6th September, 2025.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., officers arrived at a church on Britannia Boulevard and observed damage to a door. Preliminary reports indicate that between Friday, 5th September, 2025, at about 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, 06th September, at about 6:30 a.m., an unknown person(s) unlawfully gained entry by damaging the door and stole an assortment of church properties, mainly electronic devices, valued at more than $7,000.

Regarding the second incident, police say that around the same time, officers were alerted to a second breaking at a school on Britannia Boulevard, where they discovered damage to a door. Preliminary reports indicate that between Friday, 5th September, 2025, at about 7:45 p.m., and Saturday, 6th September, at about 5:50 a.m., an unknown person(s) unlawfully gained entry by damaging the door and stole an assortment of school properties, mainly electronic devices and snacks valued at more than $1,000.

The investigation continues in both matters. 1Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that may assist with this investigation. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department on Grand Bahama. Anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).