Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Grand Bahama police investigate church and school break-ins

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on Grand Bahama are investigating two separate shop-breaking incidents reported on Saturday, 6th September, 2025.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., officers arrived at a church on Britannia Boulevard and observed damage to a door. Preliminary reports indicate that between Friday, 5th September, 2025, at about 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, 06th September, at about 6:30 a.m., an unknown person(s) unlawfully gained entry by damaging the door and stole an assortment of church properties, mainly electronic devices, valued at more than $7,000.

Regarding the second incident, police say that around the same time, officers were alerted to a second breaking at a school on Britannia Boulevard, where they discovered damage to a door. Preliminary reports indicate that between Friday, 5th September, 2025, at about 7:45 p.m., and Saturday, 6th September, at about 5:50 a.m., an unknown person(s) unlawfully gained entry by damaging the door and stole an assortment of school properties, mainly electronic devices and snacks valued at more than $1,000.

The investigation continues in both matters. 1Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that may assist with this investigation. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department on Grand Bahama. Anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture