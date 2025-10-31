Grand Bahama police investigate attempted suicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Grand Bahama are investigating an alleged suicide attempt that occurred on Thursday, 30th October 2025, at a residence in West End.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 10:00 p.m., police and Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of a male who had ingested a liquid substance and was found unresponsive. Upon arrival, medical personnel assisted the individual, who regained consciousness and was subsequently transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.