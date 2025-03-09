Grand Bahama: Police Investigate Armed Robbery

FREEPORT, GRNAD BAHAMA — Police in Grand Bahama are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred on Sunday, 9th March, 2025, on South Mall Drive.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 2:00 a.m., the victim was walking home from a business establishment when she was confronted by an unknown male, armed with a sharp object. The suspect attacked and robbed the victim of personal belongings, including a sum of cash, before fleeing the scene, heading in an eastern direction along East Atlantic Drive.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, please contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).