NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama arrested two (2) men after confiscating a quantity of ammunition on Friday 08th November, 2024, during a traffic stop.

Initial reports indicate that sometime around 1:50 a.m., officers conducted a routine stop-and-search on East Atlantic Drive.

During the search, a quantity of ammunition was found inside the vehicle, resulting in the arrests of both occupants a 25-year-old male and a 24-year-old male.