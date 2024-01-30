Grand Bahama man denied bail following arraigment on two counts of attempted murder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Authorities say a man, who was arraigned in the Grand Bahama Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 29, 2024 for the attempted murder of two men in Abaco earlier this month, was denied bail.

Michael Taylor, age 40, from Pioneers Loop, Grand Bahamas, was arraigned in Magistrate Court 3 on two (2) counts of Attempted Murder yesterday, police confirmed.

Taylor was arraigned about a double shooting incident that occurred in Abaco on Monday 22nd January 2024.

According to initial reports, the victims were seated outside a residence in Seven Hills, Coopers Town when a white Japanese vehicle approached.

One male exited the vehicle, brandished a firearm, and fired shots in their direction, injuring one of them in the left arm and the other in the left leg, according to police.

The gunman then successfully fled in the vehicle heading south on Coopers Town Road, authorities said.

The victims were transported to the Coopers Town Clinic where they were examined by the local doctor who determined that their injuries were serious.

The men were subsequently airlifted to New Providence for additional medical care.

Taylor was not required to enter a plea; bail was denied, and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until March 19th, 2024.