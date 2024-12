NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in Grand Bahama arrested an adult male on Friday, 20th December 2024, after confiscating a quantity of ammunition and a firearm at a home in South Bahamia.

Preliminary reports indicate that a team of officers executed a search warrant sometime around 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Pinehurst Drive and Santa Maria Drive. During the search, a firearm containing ammunition was found, resulting in the arrest of the lone occupant, a 32-year-old male.

Investigation continues.