Grand Bahama: Major drug bust leads to arrest

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS — Police in Grand Bahama seized suspected drugs valued over one million dollars on Wednesday, 26th February, 2025, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, in collaboration with officers from The Bahamas Customs Department, acted on information and conducted a search of a vessel in waters off Midshipman Road. During the search, a significant quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana was found, resulting in the arrests of two (2) males aged 35 and 39-year-old.

The seized drugs are estimated to weigh over 500 pounds, with an estimated street value of approximately $1,500,000.00.

Investigations are ongoing.