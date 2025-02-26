Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Grand Bahama: Major drug bust leads to arrest

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS — Police in Grand Bahama seized suspected drugs valued over one million dollars on Wednesday, 26th February, 2025, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, in collaboration with officers from The Bahamas Customs Department, acted on information and conducted a search of a vessel in waters off Midshipman Road. During the search, a significant quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana was found, resulting in the arrests of two (2) males aged 35 and 39-year-old.

The seized drugs are estimated to weigh over 500 pounds, with an estimated street value of approximately $1,500,000.00.

Investigations are ongoing.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture