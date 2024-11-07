Grand Bahama: Joint operation leads to drug arrests

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Wednesday 06th November, 2024, police in Grand Bahama conducted a joint operation with the Bahamas Customs Department.

Sometime after 3:00 p.m., officers arrested several males and confiscated a quantity of suspected drugs at a home on Allenbrook Lane.

Preliminary reports indicate that officers executed a search warrant at that location, leading to the discovery of a quantity of suspected marijuana. The six (6) male occupants, ages 39, 38, 31, 26, 18, and 17, were taken into police custody.

Further, the estimated weight and street value of the suspected drugs are unknown at this time.

Investigation continue.