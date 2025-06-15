Grand Bahama: Grievous harm investigation

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS — Police on Grand Bahama have launched an investigation into an incident of grievous harm that occurred on Saturday, 14th June, 2025, resulting in the hospitalization of a 22-year-old man.

According to the preliminary report, sometime around 2:00 p.m., the victim had just exited an establishment on Polaris Drive when he was allegedly attacked by two individuals known to him, who subsequently fled the scene. The victim sustained severe injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment, where he remains listed in serious condition.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.