Grand Bahama Customs Department upgrading digital system for Sept 1 rollout

Full transition to Click2Clear to address breakdown of legacy system

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Customs Department is starting the process of transitioning its Grand Bahama operations to Click2Clear effective September 1. The transition has become even more critical given the recent system failure of its AS400 Customs Automated System (CAS) legacy system.

The Customs Department in a statement yesterday offered sincerest apologies to all stakeholders who have been “significantly inconvenienced” by the recent failure of CAS. It noted that the system began experiencing intermittent issues in February 2021, but a critical failure in June rendered the system inoperable.

Recent assessments determined that the legacy system is beyond repair and will therefore be phased out and replaced by the electronic single window, Click2Clear platform.

For the last 30 years, the Department of Customs has relied on CAS. Currently, the entry checking and releasing unit systems are being handled manually and the department has officers working around the clock to ensure accurate inputs are maintained and processed.

In preparation for the upcoming transition, the Customs Department said it will continue to seek input from stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition. In keeping with its mandate to provide quality service to the Bahamian public, the department will offer additional training and encourages all stakeholders to schedule training dates. Customs Comptroller Dr Geannine R Moss and her team will be on Grand Bahama next week to meet with the stakeholders.

According to the department, feedback received over the past weeks and months as preparation began for the transition to Click2Clear on Grand Bahama resulted in changes being made to ensure ease of use for all stakeholders.

The next month and half will prove to be critical not only to the department but to all stakeholders on the island of Grand Bahama in preparation for the full transition on September 1.

The facilitation of legitimate trade is a key pillar of the Bahamas Customs Department. This transition reaffirms that commitment in the rendering of service to all stakeholders, particularly those on Grand Bahama.

The department advised anyone experiencing related difficulties to please contact its help desk at 602-9419 or 602-9530.