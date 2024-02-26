Grand Bahama community leaders recognized for Thanksgiving feeding initiative

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA— Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) presented 16 organizations in Grand Bahama a certificate of appreciation at Pelican Bay Resort Monday afternoon for their effort to distribute nearly 3,000 hot meals to Grand Bahamians during BSGC’s “Lets Make A Difference,” 2023 Thanksgiving feeding Initiative.

Chairman of BSGC Let’s Make A Difference Grand Bahama, Melissa Sears, said the intended goal was to distribute 2,000 meals; but, members of the Grand Bahama community exceeded that goal.

Executive Chairman of BSCG Dominic Sturrup has increased the 2024 goal of the annual initiative, which spans between the capital and a number of Famly Islands, to 10,000 meals.