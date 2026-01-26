Grand Bahama Business Outlook set for Feb. 12 at Pelican Bay Hotel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Grand Bahama’s economic revival, workforce transformation, and expanding investment pipeline will take centre stage at the 27th Annual Grand Bahama Business Outlook, to be held at the Pelican Bay Hotel on February 12.

The one-day forum, spearheaded by The Counsellors Limited, is being held under the theme “Strengthening Foundations for Long-Term Prosperity,” and will bring together government leaders, investors, and senior executives at a pivotal point in the island’s economic development.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, MP, will deliver remarks, followed by the keynote address from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, MP. His address is expected to outline national investment priorities, tourism performance, and Grand Bahama’s role in The Bahamas’ broader economic expansion.

Workforce readiness and digital transformation will anchor several discussions. Keshala Knowles, Vice President of Human Resources at the Cable Bahamas Group of Companies, will present “Human Resources & AI: The Future Landscape of Work,” examining how artificial intelligence is reshaping talent management and organisational strategy. Building on this theme, Duran Humes, CEO of Plato Alpha Design and Triblock HR, will address “Job Security: Preparing for a Workforce Shaped by Artificial Intelligence and Automation.”

Digital innovation in the commercial space will also be explored by Jevon Butler, Managing Director, who will present “Digital Transformation: The New Commercial Norm.”

Global cruise investment will be examined by Rick Sasso, Chairman of MSC Cruises North America, in a presentation titled “Cruise Tourism & The Bahamas: Building Opportunity, Together,” as cruise tourism continues to emerge as a key pillar of Grand Bahama’s economic diversification strategy.

Industrial and infrastructure development will take centre stage with Derek O. Newbold, Chief Investment Officer of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, delivering a presentation on “Strengthening Foundations for Long-Term Prosperity,” followed by Chris Earl, Chief Executive Officer of the Grand Bahama Shipyard, who will detail “Grand Bahama Shipyard Investment and Revitalisation: The Catalyst for an Industrial Ecosystem.”

Financial services, capital formation, and investment discipline will be examined by Roger Archer, Managing Director of Scotiabank Bahamas, in “Supporting Economic Transformation Across the Archipelago,” as well as Gerhard Beukes, Vice President and Group Head of Fund Development and Management at RF Bank & Trust (Bahamas), who will present “How to Develop an Investment Philosophy.”

Consumer protection and market fairness will be addressed by Senator Randy Rolle, Chairperson of the Consumer Protection Commission, in “Protecting the People: Shaping a Fair Marketplace,” while healthcare quality and national resilience will be highlighted by KimDashe Sherman, Vice President of Quality, Safety, Risk and Legal at Doctors Hospital Health System, through her presentation “Strengthening Foundations for Quality Health Outcomes.”

The afternoon session will feature Denise S. Barnes, Vice President of Human Resources and Vice President of UB North, who will present “UB North: Strengthening the Foundations of Our Citizens.”

Organisers say the conference is designed to move beyond discussion and deliver practical, actionable insights to help strengthen Grand Bahama’s economic foundations while positioning the island for long-term, inclusive growth.

Registration is available at tclevents.com or by contacting Margaret Albury at 322-1000 or malbury@tclbahamas.com.