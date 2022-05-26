GRADUATION DAY: Verizon Media Group congratulates Devonté Hanna, BA in Media Journalism with a minor in Music

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — It’s Grad Season and the Verizon Media Group family is not being left out!

Our musical humanitarian and reporter, Devonté Hanna, is receiving his Bachelor of Arts in Media Journalism with a minor in Music from the University of The Bahamas today.

Devonté has served on the Student Government Association and as the President of the Beta Beta Lambda Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. during his tenure at the university. He led his chapter to win Regional and International Model Chapter of the Year, beating thousands of chapters across the US and Caribbean.

On top of all of this, Devonté also organized music therapy sessions for children from Abaco at the Ranfurly Home for Children in the wake of Hurricane Dorian through the university’s School of Music.

From all of your Verizon Media Group and Paramount Systems Ltd. family – congratulations – we are so proud of you Devonté!