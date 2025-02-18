Watch ILTV Live
Govt’s school breakfast program reaches 500K milestone

play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –  The Davis administration has acknowledged a significant milestone with its school breakfast program, government revealed on Monday morning that the program has served over 500 thousand meals to students across the country since its introduction.

Prime Minister Davis visited Yellow Elder Primary School, on Monday morning, to serve dozens of school kids breakfast before the start of the school day.

Eyewitness News spoke with Vice Principal Nakisha Burrows, who shared that both administrators and teachers have noticed an improvement in students’ academic performance since the program was introduced at the school.

Yellow Elder Primary School, which has a student body of around 450 students, participates in the school breakfast program three days per week.

Launched in October 2023, the breakfast initiative now includes 88 schools across New Providence and the Family Islands.

