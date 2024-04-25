Govt’s 30-day deadline for the GBPA to pay $357M has expired, What happens now?

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Government officials are currently on the ground in Grand Bahama having discussions with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) as today is the deadline for them to pay $357 million dollars in reimbursements to government.

The Davis administration sent a demand letter to the GBPA in March, giving it 30 days to pay more than $300m allegedly owed to government over the last five fiscal years.

Acting Press Secretary Keishla Adderley said government’s next coarse of action will be decided based on meetings being held in Grand Bahama today.