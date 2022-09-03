Gov’t working on incentives to help revive film industry

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is working actively on incentives that will help promote the redevelopment of the country’s film industry, according to Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

Cooper, the Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investments said: “We have done extensive work in terms of benchmarking what we would do against competing destinations. We are actively engaged with persons in Atlanta who have had significant success in growing their film industry over the last few years. We have investors who are interested n this space.

“We have certain investors who have expressed interest in building studios. We have begun dialogues with some of the largest film-producing companies in the United States. We hope that over the course of time we will be able to provide even more specifics in terms of some of the things we are doing.”

Cooper said that the redevelopment of the film industry would be a significant boost to the country’s already robust tourism industry.

He noted that the redevelopment of the country’s film industry will not only create employment opportunities for Bahamians but also provide tremendous opportunities for free advertisement for the country.