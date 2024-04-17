Govt. unwilling to give extension on shanty town eviction

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Works Clay Sweeting affirmed Wednesday morning that demolition of shanty town homes will continue as scheduled despite recent reports that shanty town residents across the nation have been appealing for an extension.

Residents in these unregulated communities have made requests to the Ministry of Works to allow the Unregulated Communities Action Task Force (UCATF) to give them more time before they are evicted.

Sweeting said residents have had more than sufficient time to prepare as notices for demolition have been distributed in some communities as early as November 2023.

The UCATF is scheduled to begin demolition in unregulated communities in Eleuthera as early as next week, according your Sweeting.