Govt still open to consultations on marijuana approach

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville says the government is still open to consultations with the Rastafarian community after Rastafarian priest Richmond Mckinney requested that the government grant them free licenses for cannabis cultivation.

According to Priest Mckinney, the government has not met with the Rastafarian community since late last year.

Dr. Darville did not give a set timeline for when the compendium of Cannabis bills will be laid but reassured the public that it would happen “soon.” Last year, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the bill would be debated in parliament before the end of the year, but that did not happen.