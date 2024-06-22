Govt. slams Aqua Design Ltd. for inadequate water supply in Central Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A joint press statement issued by Minister of Works Clay Sweeting and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Leon Lundy on Saturday evening slammed Aqua Design Bahamas Limited for what government has labeled as “inadequate,” water supply to residents in Central Eleuthera.

The statement said, “We express our deep disappointment and frustration over the recent reduction in the water supply to the residents of Central Eleuthera. The level of service provided by Aqua Design Bahamas Limited is unacceptable and does not meet the standards we expect in The Bahamas.”

“In 2022, on behalf of the residents of Central and South Eleuthera, we expressed their frustrations regarding water supply issues. It is disheartening that we are once again facing similar challenges.”

The joint statement continued, “the Government of The Bahamas, and by extension, the Water and Sewerage Corporation, relies on our contractors to deliver essential services efficiently and reliably. The recent equipment failure at the reverse osmosis desalination plant and the subsequent delays in repairs are indicative of a significant lapse in service delivery.”

Both government leaders asserted, “this is unacceptable for our communities to endure extended disruptions in such a critical service as water supply.”

“We fully understand the inconvenience this has caused our residents, particularly those in Gregory Town, Governor’s Harbour, Palmetto Point, and Savannah Sound. The Government will thoroughly revisit the contractual arrangements with Aqua Design Bahamas Limited.”

The statement reassured residents that if the current arrangement proves inadequate to meet the needs of Central Eleuthera, government will take the necessary steps to seek alternative solutions that ensure consistent and reliable water services.

“Our priority is to provide uninterrupted, high-quality water supply to all residents of The Bahamas. We are committed to addressing this issue swiftly and decisively to prevent future occurrences,” the statement concluded.