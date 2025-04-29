Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Govt signs HoA with WASUM

0
SHARES
101
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Office of the Prime Minister has announced, via a press statement issued Tuesday April 29, 2025, that its latest Heads of Agreement (HoA) signed with Western Atlantic University School of Medicine (WAUSM) makes was for the advancement of phases 3 and 4 at the campus situated in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said, “I am pleased to note that the campus will see a near two-fold expansion in its facilities, supporting the accommodation of 1000 medical students by January 2028. In phase 4, set to begin in late 2028, the Campus will continue its physical expansion, with enrolment projected to more than double over the following decade to a total 2300 students by April 2040. As we look to scale up the footprint of the University, so too are we committed to guaranteeing that every motivated, medically minded Bahamian has access to a transformative education.”

“To this end, I am pleased to announce that the Western Atlantic University School of Medicine is partnering with the Ministry of Education to offer need-based scholarships to qualifying applicants. We recognise that the cost of higher education can be an insurmountable barrier for families with limited incomes, and so we are delighted to make these scholarships available to aspiring health professionals.”

He continued, “…educating hundreds of new health professionals each year means The Bahamas will benefit from a more robust, and better skilled medical workforce in-country.”

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture