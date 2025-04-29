Govt signs HoA with WASUM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Office of the Prime Minister has announced, via a press statement issued Tuesday April 29, 2025, that its latest Heads of Agreement (HoA) signed with Western Atlantic University School of Medicine (WAUSM) makes was for the advancement of phases 3 and 4 at the campus situated in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said, “I am pleased to note that the campus will see a near two-fold expansion in its facilities, supporting the accommodation of 1000 medical students by January 2028. In phase 4, set to begin in late 2028, the Campus will continue its physical expansion, with enrolment projected to more than double over the following decade to a total 2300 students by April 2040. As we look to scale up the footprint of the University, so too are we committed to guaranteeing that every motivated, medically minded Bahamian has access to a transformative education.”

“To this end, I am pleased to announce that the Western Atlantic University School of Medicine is partnering with the Ministry of Education to offer need-based scholarships to qualifying applicants. We recognise that the cost of higher education can be an insurmountable barrier for families with limited incomes, and so we are delighted to make these scholarships available to aspiring health professionals.”

He continued, “…educating hundreds of new health professionals each year means The Bahamas will benefit from a more robust, and better skilled medical workforce in-country.”