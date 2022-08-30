Gov’t signs diplomatic agreements with Hunan Province of The People’s Republic of China

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday presided over the Joint Signing Ceremony to formalize agreements between the Government of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the Hunan Province of The People’s Republic of China.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between The Bahamas and China,” said Davis before offering sincere thanks to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for their continued support in helping to strengthen The Bahamas’ infrastructure.

In recent times, the Chinese Government has donated medical equipment and supplies to aid The Bahamas’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic and hemodialysis machinery and equipment.

Davis noted that both countries share several priorities concerning areas of mutual interest, such as “matters relating to health, agriculture, and the human connections between our respective countrymen”.

He reaffirmed the pledge of the Government of The Bahamas to match the Chinese Government’s commitment to strengthening ties between both nations.

The joint signing ceremony was held at the Office of the Prime Minister, where Bahamian officials were joined by representatives from the Hunan Province of The People’s Republic of China along with senior diplomats from the Embassy of The People’s Republic of China to The Bahamas.

Among the agreements was a Letter of Intent to establish Sister Island/Province Relations between Grand Bahama and Hunan Province of China with the Ministry for Grand Bahama. It was signed by Melvin Seymour, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry for Grand Bahama, and Xu Zhengxian, Director-General of the Office of Foreign Affairs of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee.

A Memorandum of Understanding on Agricultural Cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources, and Family Island Affairs was signed by Bridgette Hepburn, Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources, & Family Island Affairs, and Yuan Yanwen, Director-General of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hunan Province.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Wellness Colin Higgs signed the Handover Certificate of Donated Medical Equipment with the Ministry of Health and Wellness alongside Xu Zhengxian, Director-General of the Office of Foreign Affairs of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee.

Also in attendance at the signing ceremony were Dr Michael Darville, Minister of Health and Wellness; Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama; Parliamentary Secretary Leonardo Lightbourne; Parliamentary Secretary Jamal Strachan; and Ambassador Dai Qingli. The event was moderated by Mr. Deng Qunce, Secretary-General of the Hunan Provincial People’s Government.