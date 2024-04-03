Govt. Shanty Town Demolition Exercises Continue In Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Minister of Works Clay Sweeting confirmed Wednesday morning that his ministry is continuing its demolition exercise on the island of Eleuthera in the communities of Russell Island, Palmetto Point and other areas in South Eleuthera.

Sweeting said over 200 notices have already been distributed to shanty town residents on the island. Once the task force has completed demolition efforts on Eleuthera, Sweeting said they will do an assessment on whether to revert their focus back to the capital or venture to another Family Island.