Govt sewing programme aims to produce new generation of entrepreneurs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell told an all-female graduating class of a joint Bain and Grants Town and Centreville Urban Renewal Centres Sewing Enhancement Programme that their successful completion of the programme has opened numerous possibilities for them — the road towards entrepreneurship and becoming small business owners in the initial stage among them.

Campbell said the latter was in line with his ministry’s promotion of gender equity and equality, and inclusion for women in all aspects of society — including at the small business level.

Hosted at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Parish Hall, the graduation ceremony was held under the theme “Do Not Despise Small Beginnings”. The training was conducted by Tammy Pinder.

The graduates, who created a series of beautifully designed dresses, including some evening gowns, in addition to other apparel such as beachwear, casual clothing and school uniforms, conducted a live fashion show to promote their work.

Facilitated by the Urban Renewal Commission, the Sewing Enhancement Programme was a collaboration between the Commission, its Urban Renewal Centres, the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister and the Over-the-Hill Development Initiative.

Participants also received expert advice on facilitating a business venture from officials from the Department of Inland Revenue in an effort to provide those graduates aspiring to become entrepreneurs with a jumpstart on their dreams.

Officials from the Bahamas Technical Vocational Institute (BTVI) also played a key role for those wishing to expand their training at BTVI.

Campbell said: “I was pleased to hear that a number of school unforms were produced by participants of the programme, and are currently being worn by students. Those are the kinds of possibilities I am talking about (because) the Department of Social Services has a Uniform Assistance Programme, and I imagine that this programme has empowered some persons who are now able to collaborate with us; we have empowered a group of individuals who can now assist us with our Uniform Assistance Programme and bring diversity to it.”

He applauded the graduates for their commitment to the sewing programme.

“This collaborative effort showcases the fact that opportunities for development — be it socio and/or economic development — are being provided through the Urban Renewal Programme; that opportunities are being provided through the Over-the-Hill Development Initiative; and indeed through the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, where they see it as their responsibility to not just provide social assistance, but to cater to the kind of social development that will empower and inspire individuals, families, communities and by extension, society,” he said.

The Sewing Enhancement Programme is expected to be made available in Urban Renewal Centres across the Islands of The Bahamas.

Campbell added: “Anything that we do in our ministry is not just New Providence-centric and so it must move throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas; we must ensure that opportunities that are available to us in New Providence are also made available to every Bahamian from Grand Bahama to Inagua.”