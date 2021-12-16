Govt says Family Island administrators not dismissed, just ‘redeployed’

“The recent restructuring…is not an unusual exercise and should not be deduced as an attack on any public servant”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In light of concerns expressed by the recent shuffling of Family Island administrators, the Ministry of Family Island Affairs issued a statement on the matter yesterday.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs notes the concerns and expressions of the Family Island administrators that were recently redeployed to other ministries/departments within the Bahamas public service,” the statement read.

“It should be noted that they were not dismissed.

“In an effort to ensure that officers are strategically positioned to gain the maximum benefit from their skills, talent and services, the public service occasionally reorganizes its ministries and departments.

“The recent restructuring of the Department of Local Government in relation to the movement of Family Island administrators is not an unusual exercise and should not be deduced as an attack on any public servant.

“All Family Island administrators that were redeployed to other government agencies would have received official letters and should they have any concerns, they may follow the procedures established within the public service.”