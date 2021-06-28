Govt says airport arrivals show tourism on the rise

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement (FNM) yesterday said the recent increase in visitor numbers at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) are a positive sign for a tourism rebound.

In a statement, the party noted: “Two months ago, during a busy weekday at LPIA, there would have been around 2,200 visitors. On one day over the past week, however, more than four times that number — 9,353 passengers — were processed.

“As The Bahamas continues to sustain a safe and responsible economic reopening, and as vaccine efforts continue globally, there are encouraging signs of hope that a strong tourism rebound is coming.

“The pandemic prevention measures have been difficult for every Bahamian. However, we are seeing the positive results of true leadership that had the courage to make the tough decisions to save lives and livelihoods during this unprecedented crisis.

“And while the woeful PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) sits on the sidelines hurling desperate, politically-motivated attacks while offering few constructive solutions, the Minnis administration remains focused on the task at hand.”

The party’s statement added: “With the new homeporting cruises underway, bustling resorts receiving guests and new airport milestones being reached for the year, it is clear tourism is moving in the right direction.”

The Nassau Airport Development Company Ltd (NAD) announced earlier this month that, in an effort to mitigate the impact of growing passenger traffic and COVID-19 protocols, it has rolled out a new summer 2021 operations plan to ensure passengers can be safely and efficiently processed through the airport during what is expected to be a busy travel season.

It has issued a list recommendations for travelers, including for passengers to avoid traveling on Saturday and Sunday due to heavier traffic and to consider traveling during off-peak times, such as before 9am or after 2pm.

Meanwhile, the FNM, in its statement, noted the government will “continue working to sustain our reopening while taking care of those most impacted by the pandemic”.

“And, when the pandemic ends, our administration will continue working to ensure opportunities exist for all Bahamians, and not just a select few,” it said.