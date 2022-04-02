Govt. reviewing age of consent and sex with minors laws

DPM: Teenage minors cannot consent to sex with adults

Munroe “deeply regrets” that his comments “have caused concern”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Cabinet is considering measures to change the age of consent in The Bahamas from 16 to 18, along with clarifying the law as it relates to sex with minors, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper.

Cooper’s comments come amidst growing conversations regarding sexual crimes in the country after a 40-year-old man was sentenced to four years for impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

It follows public outrage over sentiments made by National Security Minister Wayne Munroe over the ability of minors under the age of 16 to give consent, insisting that “it is not rape”.

For his part, Cooper charged that while the public discourse may be rocky, the discussion must be supported by action on the part of lawmakers.

He reiterated his support to increase the legal age of consent to be increased to 18 years of age.

“This will further protect minors and make clear that children who cannot drink alcohol, join law enforcement, open a bank account, stand before a court as an adult, or vote, for example, cannot reasonably consent to sex with an adult,” Cooper said.

“Any law that suggests otherwise is out of step with what the vast majority of those whom the law is supposed to serve to believe.”

He further insisted that he also supports “eliminating any ambiguity in the law with regard to teenage minors consenting to sex with adults – once again, they cannot.”

“Laws must change as the values of society evolve and mature,” Cooper added.

“Cabinet is considering measures to bring about these changes and they are long overdue.”

Former Senator Jamaal Moss shared similar sentiments over the age of consent in a statement issued yesterday and charged that this law has done more harm than good.

“As a father, I can’t process a minor being able to give consent to a grown adult, to have sex, yet they can’t legally register to vote at the age of 16.,” he said.

“They can’t legally drive a vehicle without a permit and an adult is a vehicle with them and the list goes on. Something is wrong with that or something is wrong with me.”

He called on the Davis administration to review the law and upgrade it.

He said the administration must also put in place measures to ensure that there are stricter penalties, there is rehabilitation for victims, and violates and implement a pedophile list “because our small little nation needs to know”.

He also condemned the comments by the national security minister.

Munroe’s comments, which came on the heels of widespread backlash from the public over the acting DPP’s statement, have landed him in hot water with activists also calling for him to resign.

He suggested that had he been the attorney for the 40-year-old man he would not have advised him to take such a high sentence because “she consented”.

After widespread criticism and rebuke, Munroe released a statement expressing “deep regret” that his answers “have caused concern”.

“Our government is unified in wanting to send the clearest possible message to adults who would have sexual relationships with children under 16, your behavior will land you in jail, no matter the child’s behavior,” he said.

Munroe also insisted that his decades of experience practicing law gives him a clear view of the path to successful law enforcement and prosecution.

“The goal in cases like these is to punish predatory behavior and to deter others from engaging in such behavior,” he said.

Director of Communications Latrae Rahming tweeted yesterday that the attorney general will present to Cabinet a number of proposed amendments to the law around violence against women and children.

“However, changes to our laws are only one part of solving the problem,” he said.

“As a society, we have to rid ourselves of this disturbing culture.”