Govt responds to proposed WSC hike

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister responsible for the Water and Sewerage Corporation, Leon Lundy clarified Monday that a proposed water bill increase and new tax for residents using well water published in a local daily, are simply recommendations proposed by the Inter American Development Bank (IDB) and that there is no plan for immediate implementation.

It was reported that an increase to consumers and a new tax for homeowners that use well water were outlined in the company’s, “2023 – 2028 Corporate Business Plan,” and an associated proposal from the IDB.

Lundy told Eyewitness News that “the IDB routinely makes suggestions on various matters and that, ‘these particular recommendations are in the early stages of review.’ “

“Any potential developments would require consultation and approval by the relevant authorities,” Lundy said.

Meanwhile, members of the Free National Movement (FNM) took great offense to the proposal as they insist that government has already heavily taxed the Bahamians.

FNM Deputy Leader, Shannon Cartwright said in a statement to media, “This government has already burdened and broken the backs of the Bahamian people with their tax assault. on their pockets.”

“If things are so great on the taxes and revenue front, where is the tax relief for the Bahamian people?” Cartwright questioned.

The party’s spokesman on public works matters, Adrian White described the proposed increases as, “another foot on the heads of Bahamians that is going to sink them underwater.”

White called for a review of the Water and Sewerage’s operations and asserted that the results should be published for the general public’s consumption.

He said that the corporation was once self sustainable and not as dependent on government as he claims it is at the moment. He also alleged that, “since the Davis administration came in, there have been increased hiring of persons,” which he said led to an increase in demands for salaries while the list of consumers did not increase.

A report on the corporation’s performance between 2012 and 2015 was tabled in 2017 by then leader of Government business, the late Dr. Bernard Nottage, which pegged WSC’s debt at $147 million, following, the release of the IDB report in 2018, which recommended the increase in WSC tariffs under the former Minnis and Administration.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works, Desmond Bannister at that time revealed that consumers would no longer enjoy their first 3,000 gallons of water supply free.

Though highly opposed, Bannister told a local daily that with no tariff increase for 22 years, the corporation simply could not continue to sell water to Bahamian businesses and households at a price below the cost incurred in purchasing it from Consolidated Water.

As of 2023, WSC’s debt to Consolidated Water was $23.2 million.