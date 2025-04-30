Govt responds to nurses union protest

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Public Service and Labour Pia Glover-Rolle says her ministry is actively working alongside the Bahamas Nurses Union to resolve a number of outstanding issues raised by healthcare professionals who protested earlier this week concerning grievances with the process of being regularized within the public healthcare sector.

Dozens of nurses demonstrated outside Breezes Resort on Monday to voice their frustration over delayed employment letters and outstanding payments they claim are owed to them.

According to Glover-Rolle, between 10 to 12 employment letters are currently being processed at the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Glover-Rolle assured the public that government is committed to addressing these concerns in collaboration with the union.