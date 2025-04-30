Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Govt responds to nurses union protest

0
SHARES
8
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Public Service and Labour Pia Glover-Rolle says her ministry is actively working alongside the Bahamas Nurses Union to resolve a number of outstanding issues raised by healthcare professionals who protested earlier this week concerning grievances with the process of being regularized within the public healthcare sector.

Dozens of nurses demonstrated outside Breezes Resort on Monday to voice their frustration over delayed employment letters and outstanding payments they claim are owed to them.

According to Glover-Rolle, between 10 to 12 employment letters are currently being processed at the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Glover-Rolle assured the public that government is committed to addressing these concerns in collaboration with the union.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture