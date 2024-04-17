Govt remains hopeful that ‘open communication’ prevents industrial action from BCPMU & BCPOU

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Labour and Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle told media Wednesday morning that the Director of Labour Howard Thompson Jr is conducting meetings with both the Bahamas Communications Public Managers Union (BCPMU) and the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) to ensure that all parties are on one accord to avoid industrial action.

It is alleged that two BTC managers were “wrongfully” recently terminated without a reason, this lead to the BCPMU stepping forward defend its members. Union officials alleged that one of the terminated managers is allegedly a cancer patient who was undergoing treatment while on sick leave when she was reportedly fired.

Both the BCPMU AND BCPOU stood in solidarity regarding the incident and treated that industrial action would follow. Both unions allege that BTC’s decision violates the unions’ industrial agreement.

Glover-Rolle said she is confident that progress is being made on both ends and that communication will continue with all stakeholders to avoid industrial action being taken.