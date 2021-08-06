Govt reaching out to Venezuela over Bahamian pilot taken into custody for questioning

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield confirmed yesterday that the government of The Bahamas has reached out to the government of Venezuela via diplomatic channels after learning Bahamian pilot Oran Munroe, who was reported missing over a week ago, was taken into custody for questioning by Venezuelan authorities.

“We are making inquiries,” Henfield told Eyewitness News.

“We don’t have a mission in Venezuela, but we were working with CARICOM colleagues to try and determine whether or not the young man was in Venezuela. I noticed in the paper, police confirmed he is apparently in Venezuela. But I have not received anything from officials from my ministry. If a Bahamian is missing in any country for whatever reason, and we’re asked to, we will look into it of course.”

Munroe, 34, was last seen on July 24.

The C6-ASC aircraft the pilot operated was last spotted on radar systems over Abaco, but a search by local authorities of the island was to no avail.

The aircraft was reported stolen.

Eyewitness News understands SkyBahamas CEO Captain Randy Butler owns the aircraft that was reportedly stolen, but when contacted the owner of the grounded airline declined to comment, only saying that he could not confirm or deny anything.

Venezuela authorities found the downed aircraft, which crashed in Zulia, Venezuela, on Monday, locating Munroe, a Columbian national, Munroe’s passport, and other items include four passport-sized photos of two unidentified citizens; two maps; a telephone set; and an aircraft manual.

When contacted yesterday, Chief Superintendent Roberto Goodman, the officer in charge of the Drug Enforcement Unit, said Bahamian authorities were awaiting a determination on whether would be charged with any crime, noting that information was that he was being questioned in reference to drug trafficking.

As it relates to extradition consideration, Goodman said: “We have to see what type of treaty; if we have a treaty between Venezuela and The Bahamas, and then we have to go through Foreign Affairs,” he said.

When asked if Munroe had been charged, Goodman said: “Not as yet. We are just waiting on that precise information just to be sure if he is charged and what he is charged with.

Asked about extradition if Munroe were to face charges in Venezuela, Henfield said he did not know about that hypothetical scenario.

The Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) began investigating the matter last Tuesday after it was notified of the missing aircraft by the family of the pilot, who began making inquiries after their loved one did not return as expected.

A Venezuelan publication published photos of the downed aircraft.

A mugshot was later uploaded.