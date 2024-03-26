Govt officials to consult with Health Ministry over upcoming Cannabis legislation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Legislation governing the use of cannabis is one step closer to being tabled at The House of Assembly, as Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Jomo Cambell revealed that Attorney General Ryan Pinder will meet with the Ministry of Health to discuss feedback they’ve received from stakeholders.

The upcoming compendium of legislation is set to decriminalize cannabis for medical, research, and religious use. If passed, doctors in the Bahamas would be able to recommend cannabis for specific conditions, including cancer, multiple sclerosis and epilepsy.

Minister Campbell was unable to say which specific parts of the bill would be amended but highlighted that government is much closer to passing the bill than it was before.