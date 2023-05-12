Govt mulling expedited work permit approval option

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Government is presently considering a proposal to offer an expedited work permit approval and renewal process, Labour and Immigration Minister Keith Bell revealed yesterday.

Between January and March, the government collected $20.6 million in work permit fees the Minister revealed.

Bell, who addressed The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation Power Breakfast at the Margaritaville Beach Resort yesterday, said: “We have heard the cries that the time it takes for the processing of work permits is too long. Therefore, the government is presently considering a proposal to offer an expedited work permit approval and renewal process for a small fee.”

Still, Bell urged employers to submit their work permit renewal applications three months ahead of the expiration date and ensure that they have provided all of the necessary documentation.

“From our meetings with various companies we appreciate the need for foreign labor and bringing in persons with various skills. However, I wish to encourage each of you to identify a Bahamian who can fill the role of understudy,” said Bell.

“That is good, we need the (permit revenue) but imagine how much more beneficial it would be to our society to have a Bahamian working in those capacities,” said Bell who noted that the Department of Immigration issues 15,000 work permits every year.

“According to the information I have, approximately 30,000 applications are received across the country for areas Bahamians are qualified and not qualified for. We have discovered that a greater majority of people are working for individuals who are not their employers.

“We have discovered that there are working outside the scope of their work permit to attract lower fees. We are discovering that a number of people who are here as visitors are working in a number of areas not just on the low end but high end,” said Bell.

Bell urged continued dialogue between the government and the business community on ways to address immigration and labor-related issues.