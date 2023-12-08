Govt launches energy Request for Proposals for Family Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has initiated a request for proposal (RFP) for companies interested in developing solar microgrids in the family islands, with Prime Minister Philip Davis describing the initiative as not just an energy project but a blueprint for the future.

“Solar energy represents more than a technological shift; it embodies our commitment to a sustainable future,” said Prime Minister Davis while speaking at a press conference at the Margaritaville resort to launch the RFP process.

He added: “These microgrids will not only provide clean and affordable power but will also foster economic growth, create jobs, and build resilience in our communities. The RFP we are announcing today emphasizes Bahamian participation and local management to spur self-sufficiency for each involved island.”

Davis said that his administration’s commitment to renewable energy and solar microgrids is not just an environmental stance but a clear economic strategy. It’s about ensuring that Bahamians are not left at the mercy of fluctuating oil prices and external economic pressures.

“We are opening these bidding opportunities globally, but make no mistake, our focus remains on empowering Bahamians. We want to ensure that these developments bring jobs, technology, and skills training to our shores. Those who know me, Brave Davis, know where I stand on this: ensuring opportunities for Bahamians is paramount,” said Davis.

Energy & Transport Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis said the goal of the RFP is to create more independence in energy generation on the Family Islands, utilizing cleaner fuels, smart grid technology, and renewables.

“For this, the government is calling all stakeholders to join hands and help us to keep building a more resilient and sustainable nation; we are calling all world-class firms who have proven experience to participate in a bidding process to provide our people with better and more affordable electricity.”

The Energy & Transport Minister explained that the government is working with Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) to explore responsible energy generation and usage within the domestic energy sector.

“We understand the paramount importance of having the human resources at BPL effectively trained to manage and operate these new systems; hence we are ensuring that this RFP has the BPL’s team up to speed on the day-to-day operations of these systems; we are paving the way to have our energy future in the most capable hands: the Bahamian ones.”

She noted that with the launch of the RFP, the Government is inviting Independent Power Producer (IPP) to propose a comprehensive micro-grid solution comprising approximately 25 MW of renewable energy and an additional 90 MW of prime power generation.

Coleby-Davis said the islands include: Abaco, Andros, Bimini, Eleuthera, Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, San Salvador, The Berry Islands, and the Moore’s Islands: Guana Cay, Hope Town and Man O’ War Cay.