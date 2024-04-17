Govt introduces new Stem Cell research bill in Parliament

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Health & Wellness Minister Dr. Michael Darville said the vast technological advancements in stem cell research in country will soon begin attracting researchers and scientists from around the world; he comments were made in parliament Wednesday morning during the laying of the Longevity and Regenerative Therapy Bill 2024.

The bill will repeal and replace the current Stem Cell Research Act that was passed under the Christie administration in 2013, incorporating new modern longevity, bio-technology and anti-aging medical research that has significantly advanced in the past ten years.

Dr. Darville said the legislation will allow medical practitioners to come to The Bahamas and administer life saving stem cell medical treatments to those who seek it, boosting medical tourism for the country.