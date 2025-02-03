Govt inks loan agreement with IDB

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government has secured a $100 million conditional credit line for investment, alongside an initial $50 million water supply support loan, in partnership with the Water and Sewerage Corporation and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). This collaboration aims to improve the sustainability of potable water and wastewater services across the country.

The agreement was signed on Monday at Baha Mar, with Prime Minister Philip Davis highlighting it as a significant milestone in the ongoing, productive partnership between the government and the IDB.

This major project is expected to benefit approximately 65,000 households.