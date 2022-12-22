Gov’t gets $43 million loan from Caribbean Development Bank for new GB school and repairs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) yesterday announced that it is providing US$43.3 million loan to the Bahamian government for the construction of a brand-new comprehensive school and the rehabilitation of two others in East Grand Bahama.

In a statement yesterday, the bank said that its board of directors had approved the loan to accommodate students whose schools were destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, at a meeting earlier this month.

Under the project, the East End Primary School will be rehabilitated, and a new East Grand Bahama Comprehensive School will be constructed.

It was noted that additionally, 2,000 teachers and principals will be trained in learning recovery and enhancement to support student-centered, differentiated accelerated learning to address the learning loss occasioned by the impact of COVID-19. The total cost of the project is US$48.08 million with the Government contributing counterpart funding of US$4.76 million.

The facilities will reportedly fill the critical need that arose in East Grand Bahama- after Hurricane Dorian’s passage destroyed four schools in the area – the East End Preschool in Freetown, the East End Primary School in High Rock, the East End Junior High School in McClean’s Town and the All-Aged School in Sweeting’s Cay.

It was further noted that for much of the past three years, students have been forced to rise as early as 4am to make the over 60-mile commute by bus and ferry to Freeport to access educational services. The lengthy commute has made it challenging for students to keep up with their schoolwork, challenges that were further exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on schooling.

CDB’s Division Chief, Social Sector Division, Dr Martin Baptiste stated, “This new norm is inconvenient, more expensive, and has been thought to affect the day-to-day activity of the students depriving them of a total of two to three hours spent traveling to and from their destinations. Providing a school plant will eliminate the need for students to commute these inordinate distances each day, thereby allowing more time for extra-curricular activities which are central for student life and balanced personal and academic development.”

He further noted, “Given the intersectionality between the home, community, and the school, the investment in new school infrastructure will also play a significant role in the general improvement of respective communities, enhancing skills training programs, social protection initiatives, and promoting social cohesion.”

The new comprehensive school complex will also include a multi-purpose hurricane shelter.