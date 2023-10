NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Agriculture & Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell says his ministry is in current dialogue with agencies like the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to identify ways to crack down on poaching in Bahamian waters.

Campbell hinted at the possible implementation of tracking technology to clamp down on the issue.

Local fishermen have complained that foreign poachers have been a thorn in the side of their business due to over-harvesting Bahamian marine resources.