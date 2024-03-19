Govt eyeing prospects in Botswana to help grow entrepreneurship

Photo: BIS Photo: BIS Photo: BIS

BOTSWANA — Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis held a meeting with Thulaganyo Merafe Segokgo, Minister of Communications, Knowledge, and Technology of Botswana, during an official visit to the Botswana Innovation Hub (BIH). The meeting focused on exploring advanced technologies and innovative strategies implemented by the BIH and various ways the government can seek to support the growth of entrepreneurship in the country.

Halkitis, via a press release issued late Tuesday afternoon, said the discussions highlighted the potential for The Bahamas to adopt similar innovative approaches, particularly in enhancing the ecosystem for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the Small Business Development Center in The Bahamas.

Minister Halkitis expressed his enthusiasm about the insights gained from the visit, stating, “Our engagement with the Botswana Innovation Hub has been incredibly fruitful. We have observed first-hand the impressive strides Botswana has made in cultivating an environment that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship. It is our intention to draw upon these learnings to enrich the entrepreneurial landscape in The Bahamas, providing a supportive environment for Bahamian businesses to flourish.”

Minister Halkitis, who said he was inspired by the visit, shared, “Our discussions today were not just about observing Botswana’s successes, but about understanding the path they took to get here. The spirit of innovation and the drive to transform challenges into opportunities here at BIH is exactly what we aim to instill in The Bahamas.”

Reflecting on the potential benefits for Bahamian entrepreneurs, Minister Halkitis further added, “We are here to learn and to take back with us the lessons that can help our small businesses not just survive but thrive in an increasingly competitive global marketplace. What we have seen today is a testament to what can be achieved with the right mix of policy, support, and innovation.”

The visit to BIH is envisaged to serve as a cornerstone for the adoption of innovative practices and technologies in The Bahamas, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Small Business Development Center and, by extension, the broader economic landscape.

Minister Halkitis added, “Seeing the success of Botswana’s Innovation Hub reinforces our commitment to bolstering the support structures for our entrepreneurs. By fostering a culture of innovation, we are setting the stage for sustainable economic growth and international competitiveness of Bahamian businesses.”

The Ministry of Economic Affairs said it is keen on initiating collaborative projects and knowledge-sharing initiatives with Botswana, leveraging the insights and strategies discussed during the visit.