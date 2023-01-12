Gov’t considering large-scale education campaign for sexual crimes against minors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After 2022 statistics revealed an increase in sexual crimes against minors, Minister of Social Services Obediah Wilchombe told the press that his department will be exploring ways to reduce the number of incidents of abuse.

His comments come as police are actively investigating a case in which an underaged teenage girl was sexually assaulted by an adult.

“We’ve been seeing an average of four, five per month, and those cases are troubling to us all; one is just too many, and so whatever we have to do we are seeking the best way to do it,” Wilchcombe said.

The minister added that awareness is crucial and that the community also has a role to play in speaking out in instances of child abuse.

“What we want to do is begin a very massive educational campaign to move people away from negativity. The truth is we all have a collective responsibility when we hear of stories such as those stories that bother us tremendously,” Wilchcombe said.

Meanwhile, RBPF Commissioner Clayton Fernander confirmed that the teenage girl was familiar with the man who assaulted he, and a 19-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning.

“With the 14-year-old, it came to our attention through the parents that the 14-year-old was seeing an adult male; a 19-year-old was seeing this 14-year-old.

“We are, she is assisting us in trying to locate these individuals you know some times these young girls they will tell you one thing but will not give us the full truth,” he continued.

“But we are probing our sexual offenses unit and we will try to bring some closure to that matter as well,” Fernander said.

Fernander also provided an update on investigations into the Marshall Road home burglary that occurred sometime after 5am on Sunday.

A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted during that incident after three armed men illegally entered and burglarized her home.

“We have one male individual in custody who was arrested last night. He is assisting us in locating two others,” Fernander said.

“During the arrest, we also recovered a fully loaded pistol at his residence, a vehicle was also towed from that general area believed to have been used in the commission so we are pleased with where we are at this time, with respect to that investigation.”