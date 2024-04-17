Govt begins debate in parliament on anti-gang legislation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -Harsh and hefty penalties being dished out by the Davis Administration to tackle gang related activity in country as the war against gang and gun violence continues.

Prime Minister Philip Davis began debate in the House of assembly on the Anti-Gang Bill (2024) and the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2024 Wednesday morning reaffirming his administration’s promise to address the rise of crime and gang related activity.

Under the bill, A person convicted of involvement in gang activity would be liable to a $100,000 fine and up to a 25-year prison sentence.

There is also a prison term of up to 20 years for people who harbor gang leaders or gang members.

The Davis administration is not the first to make attempts to combat gang activity with stiffer legislation, the Christie administration also sought to do the same with amendments to the Penal Code in 2014. However, no one was ever convicted under this law.