Govt. and GBPA still partners amid growing water concerns

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson yesterday stressed the government was dissatisfied with the pace of the Grand Bahamas Port Authority’s (GBPA) restoration of potable water.

Thompson told reporter while the government will continue to work in partnership with the GBPA, “there are some things that need to change”.

“The government will continue to work with the Grand Bahama Port Authority,” he said.

“We are partners. There are some things that need to change. There is some pressure the government needs to continue to put on the GBPA. One of the things we are not satisfied with is the situation with the water.

“The government continues to press the GBPA with respect to providing the necessary potable water for Grand Bahamians.”

He said: “They provided an update at the latest town meeting but we will continue to do what we can to press them to ensure we get potable water in the shortest time for persons.”

GB’s well fields were severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian affecting access to potable water on the island.

Turning to the Grand Bahama International Airport, Thompson said: “The airport does require a long term development plan. For the past few years I think the airport has been rebuilt at least three times as result of hurricanes.

“It does require us to take a very good look at and to put in place a redevelopment plan for the airport.”

Thompson also noted that the conclusion to the Grand Lucayan’s sale is extremely close.

“We continue to work very hard on the sale of the Grand Lucayan. We are extremely close to completion,” he added.

“We are at a very important but delicate stage where we are very close to completion and we want to continue to push this through. This deal is extremely important for Grand Bahama. It will be a game-changer for Grand Bahama.”